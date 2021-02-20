Previous
Next
Inside the cave by lilachbondy
51 / 365

Inside the cave

A monastery located inside a cave. Within walking distance of the house
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Lilach Bondy

@lilachbondy
My name is Lilach and I am living in a small village at north of Israel with my husband and our 2 boys (6 &...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise