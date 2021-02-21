Cookies

In our kibbutz we have a tradition of "dwarves and giants" a game that takes place the week before Purim (Jewish holiday).

Each family randomly chooses a different family and during the days of the week, the family ("the dwarves") sends some happy delivery to the other family ("the giants"). the identity of the families is kept secret. And so a week passes where throughout the kibbutz, children are seen sneaking up between the houses smiling holding presents . And on the day of Purim the names of the dwarves are revealed. Great joy.



In this picure , cookies that i made to our "giants" :)