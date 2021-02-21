Previous
Next
Cookies by lilachbondy
52 / 365

Cookies

In our kibbutz we have a tradition of "dwarves and giants" a game that takes place the week before Purim (Jewish holiday).
Each family randomly chooses a different family and during the days of the week, the family ("the dwarves") sends some happy delivery to the other family ("the giants"). the identity of the families is kept secret. And so a week passes where throughout the kibbutz, children are seen sneaking up between the houses smiling holding presents . And on the day of Purim the names of the dwarves are revealed. Great joy.

In this picure , cookies that i made to our "giants" :)
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Lilach Bondy

@lilachbondy
My name is Lilach and I am living in a small village at north of Israel with my husband and our 2 boys (6 &...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise