Previous
Next
Isolated photographer by lilachbondy
54 / 365

Isolated photographer

In the photo: a photographer from 365 project in action (@chandalua) This is how it is in isolation, photographing from the garden. She is from her garden and I am in my own.

9 days to go ... hopefully
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Lilach Bondy

@lilachbondy
My name is Lilach and I am living in a small village at north of Israel with my husband and our 2 boys (6 &...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise