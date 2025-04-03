Previous
Jigsaw! by lilaclisa
14 / 365

Jigsaw!

Finally finished!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Lisa

@lilaclisa
Totally inspired after a Bristol Arts Trail 2018 I’ve been signed off work for a few weeks with a broken wrist and feel I need some...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact