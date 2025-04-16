Previous
Hospital waiting room by lilaclisa
27 / 365

Hospital waiting room

End of the journey! Cast removed; so good to have my arm back!
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Lisa

@lilaclisa
Totally inspired after a Bristol Arts Trail 2018 I’ve been signed off work for a few weeks with a broken wrist and feel I need some...
7% complete

