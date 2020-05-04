Previous
Puddles by lilh
53 / 365

Puddles

It's been raining here for the past couple of days, I thought I would try something new. Not sure I was really successful. Will keep on trying.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Lil H

14% complete

Pigeons Farm ace
With lovely reflections
May 4th, 2020  
