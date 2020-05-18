Previous
Here comes the rain by lilh
67 / 365

Here comes the rain

It's still summer here but it has started to rain. We save the rain water to water the plants another day.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Lil H

@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Peter Dulis ace
cool
May 18th, 2020  
