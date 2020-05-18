Sign up
67 / 365
Here comes the rain
It's still summer here but it has started to rain. We save the rain water to water the plants another day.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Lil H
ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
18th May 2020 12:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
cool
May 18th, 2020
