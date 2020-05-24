Sign up
73 / 365
Coconut Harvest
A week or two ago, we harvested from a couple of coconut trees.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Lil H
ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
73
photos
4
followers
5
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
13th May 2020 4:26am
Santina
wow, great capture, nice to see the fruit still intact with such bright colors, I really llike to eat it and also its liquid.....can I ask where you live??
May 24th, 2020
