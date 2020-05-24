Previous
Coconut Harvest by lilh
73 / 365

Coconut Harvest

A week or two ago, we harvested from a couple of coconut trees.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Lil H

@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Photo Details

Santina
wow, great capture, nice to see the fruit still intact with such bright colors, I really llike to eat it and also its liquid.....can I ask where you live??
May 24th, 2020  
