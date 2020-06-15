Previous
Backyard Surprise by lilh
Backyard Surprise

They cleared the weeds in the yard and found a surprise. A pineapple was growing in the back.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Photo Details

RomainZ ace
Funnily enough, my daughter showed me the song below yesterday .... this morning the song was no longer in my head .... until I saw your photo .... tnx 😳🤣 https://youtu.be/Ct6BUPvE2sM
June 15th, 2020  
