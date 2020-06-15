Sign up
Backyard Surprise
They cleared the weeds in the yard and found a surprise. A pineapple was growing in the back.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Lil H
ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
RomainZ
ace
Funnily enough, my daughter showed me the song below yesterday .... this morning the song was no longer in my head .... until I saw your photo .... tnx 😳🤣
https://youtu.be/Ct6BUPvE2sM
June 15th, 2020
