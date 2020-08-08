Previous
Next
Ixora Coccinea_buds by lilh
147 / 365

Ixora Coccinea_buds

This is what the buds look like before full bloom.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Lil H

ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely flower
August 9th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Looks amazing even at this stage.
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise