Previous
Next
Another tropical fruit by lilh
152 / 365

Another tropical fruit

Marang (Artocarpus Odoratissimus) fruit is native to the Philippines and closely resembles jackfruit and breadfruit on the outside. The fruit has a strong scent. The taste has hints of a mild creamy, almost juicy banana.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Lil H

ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise