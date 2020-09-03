Previous
Soursop by lilh
173 / 365

Soursop

Soursop is the fruit of Annona muricata and is grown in various parts of the world, including the Philippines. This prickly green fruit has a creamy texture and a strong flavor.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Lil H

@lilh
