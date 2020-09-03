Sign up
Soursop
Soursop is the fruit of Annona muricata and is grown in various parts of the world, including the Philippines. This prickly green fruit has a creamy texture and a strong flavor.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Lil H
ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Tags
fruit
,
soursop
,
septssubjects
