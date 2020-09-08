Previous
Safe by lilh
Safe

These things (face mask and face shield) are keeping us safe in these days of Covid.
LOL, it that a stretch for S Subject?
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Lil H

I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Babs ace
Who would have thought that masks would be the fashion icon of 2020
September 9th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Very diurnal I would say. Covid19 is the subject talked of most these last months.
September 9th, 2020  
