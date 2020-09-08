Sign up
Previous
Next
178 / 365
Safe
These things (face mask and face shield) are keeping us safe in these days of Covid.
LOL, it that a stretch for S Subject?
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Lil H
ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
178
photos
11
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
3rd September 2020 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
septssubjects
Babs
ace
Who would have thought that masks would be the fashion icon of 2020
September 9th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Very diurnal I would say. Covid19 is the subject talked of most these last months.
September 9th, 2020
