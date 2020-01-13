Previous
Screen shot by lilhippiemama
13 / 365

Screen shot

Not a wonderfully composed picture but this 365 is for me to look back on our year. The USPBL concept video is now live making a grand total of two music videos my daughter has now performed in. I hope her light continues to shine.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
