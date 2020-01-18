Previous
Winter storm by lilhippiemama
18 / 365

Winter storm

Nine inches of snow overnight to be followed by rain the next day? Michigan, you drunk this year!
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
