If your cold.... by lilhippiemama
19 / 365

If your cold....

Then don't go outside! I fail to see why she runs outside in the snow, just to cling to the backdoor once the ice touches certain parts of her anatomy.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
