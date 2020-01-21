Previous
Next
Icicles by lilhippiemama
21 / 365

Icicles

Spent part of the afternoon on my porch.... without a coat on... with a Meggie on my lap... watching the snow melt from the roof... and the icicles glistening in the sun.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise