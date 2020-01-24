Previous
3s by lilhippiemama
24 / 365

3s

Third project of the year. Three little toes on each foot. Three little fingers on each hand. Probably will need to make more than three of these ones people figure it out.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
