#squadgoals by lilhippiemama
28 / 365

#squadgoals

Working on some art work for my son's room. From a young age, he always had a soft spot for the bad guys, never thinking them "bad", just misunderstood.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
