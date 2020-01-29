Previous
Crochet 4 by lilhippiemama
29 / 365

Crochet 4

On the hook today is a draon cuddler for my daughter's 11th birthday next month. No unicorns in her world... it's dragons and sharks and narwhals.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
7% complete

