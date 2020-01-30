Previous
Fiercest by lilhippiemama
30 / 365

Fiercest

Competition time is looming ahead. Dress rehearsals begin next week. We don't have a solo costume yet. But no big deal, I banged out my daughter's favorite line from her song for practice tonight.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
