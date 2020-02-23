Previous
Lazy Sundays by lilhippiemama
54 / 365

Lazy Sundays

This is as close as I came to being "groomed" today. Competition days wear me out, dealing with people all day in my personal space. Today was a pjs and movie chill day. I really needed it.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
