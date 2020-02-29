Previous
Leap day 2020 by lilhippiemama
Leap day 2020

Spent all day at either the studio or at the competition staging day. I took many pics with my real camera but none that I'm allowed to share until the season starts. So instead, I took this picture to sum up our day.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
