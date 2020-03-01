Previous
March Reading Month by lilhippiemama
61 / 365

March Reading Month

Starting off national reading month with a visit to my oldest friend.... It by Stephen King. I reread this behemoth at least once a year and have since I was eleven. Still the greatest book of all time to me.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
