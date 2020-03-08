Previous
Future Chieftain by lilhippiemama
68 / 365

Future Chieftain

USPBL dance crew auditions were today for both my dancers. Hearing we could know results by Friday but am prepared to wait two weeks like normal. Best of luck to all those auditioned today!
Brit

@lilhippiemama
