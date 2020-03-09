Previous
Spring forward by lilhippiemama
69 / 365

Spring forward

Is a joke! I did not appreciate losing an hour of sleep yesterday when we already had a busy day planned out. I enjoyed it even less this morning when I was greeted by total darkness when taking out the garbage.
9th March 2020

Brit

@lilhippiemama
18% complete

