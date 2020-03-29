Previous
Standing guard by lilhippiemama
89 / 365

Standing guard

I love that my Meggie watches us like a hawk outside. I also love the fact that she keeps herself between us and any hawks flying by. Not that I think the humans are in danger... but she definitely is our protector.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
