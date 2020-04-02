Sign up
Now you see me, now you don't
I love my camo kitty. When she looks at me, you can see those bright green eyes and white chin. Then she looks away, and just blends in.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Brit
@lilhippiemama
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
2nd April 2020 11:34am
Tags
outside
meg
cat
camouflage
