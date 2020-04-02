Previous
Now you see me, now you don't by lilhippiemama
93 / 365

Now you see me, now you don't

I love my camo kitty. When she looks at me, you can see those bright green eyes and white chin. Then she looks away, and just blends in.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
