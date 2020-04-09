Previous
Covid kittens by lilhippiemama
Covid kittens

Lucy's kittens arrived yesterday at 730pm, 9pm and then 1135pm. Two little greys and one black. We had placed best on who the daddy is... and it look like the hubby one. No orange and black kittens for us.
