Five days old by lilhippiemama
Five days old

Covid kittens are almost a week old now. One weighs what they should at a week. One will probably reach that goal tomorrow. Then our little first born princess will remain the smallest. They are getting stronger by the day and cuter by the minute.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
