Happy 420 by lilhippiemama
111 / 365

Happy 420

We have the start of itty bitty peepers!!! Just from the one kitten... appropriately, the chill, laid back kitten. But no worries... no nip was partaken in today since they are too little still.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
