Sunshine and blue skies by lilhippiemama
119 / 365

Sunshine and blue skies

Gorgeous day... warm sun on our backs... breeze in our hair... a good day of spreading smiles and being given things to smile about as well. Blessed.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
