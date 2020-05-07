Previous
Spring by lilhippiemama
128 / 365

Spring

Was beautiful this year. It happened the first few days of May. Sadly, I will need this reminder tomorrow when the snow and frost returns. *sigh*
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
35% complete

