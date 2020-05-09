Previous
Next
Create by lilhippiemama
130 / 365

Create

My word of the day.... create. I made a hoodie for each of my kiddos at home for Mother's day. The older ones, I will send a message to tomorrow reminding them that they will always be my babies. The life I created....
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise