Science is beautiful by lilhippiemama
133 / 365

Science is beautiful

Schoology fifth grade science for the week. Experiment took 30 minutes. But the pictures we collected were worth more than the sum of our time.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
