Shadow Sammy

We have only four weeks left with you then you are off to your furever home. It's going to be a good home with lots of love and kindness and pampering. But it's not our home and our hearts are breaking as a result. We promised not to get attached to you but it's unavoidable. You, little kitten, are a lifeline in a very troubled season. I'm very thankful that you came along when you did, with your sister and brother, to help our family deal. And I'm not going to lie, many tears will be shed when we say goodbye. But rest assured, you will always be loved.