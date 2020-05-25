Sign up
146 / 365
Summer in a bottle
Making the most of this heat and sun to brew myself some sun tea for the week. Hoping to get my daughter to learn to drink it with me since she enjoys tea. My son would rather eat dirt.
25th May 2020
Brit
@lilhippiemama
Views
3
365
SM-G960U
25th May 2020 3:38pm
light
,
sun
,
tea
,
turtle
,
sunshine
,
summer
