Surprise! by lilhippiemama
147 / 365

Surprise!

My husband left on another work trip very early this morning. Before taking off, he made a scavenger hunt for the kids and I so we would know we were being thought of during this time. Now we have another game to play as a family.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
