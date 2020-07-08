Previous
Blue by lilhippiemama
190 / 365

Blue

A little worried about tomorrow's news. Don't really have it in me to be witty tonight. Cute pic from earlier will do.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
