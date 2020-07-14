Previous
Perseverance by lilhippiemama
Perseverance

A local paper came out today to take pictures/interview for a story on our dance studio surviving during covid. The photographer ended up only staying through my daughter's ballet class. But I hope this story gets out. I hope that people out there begin to realize the immense mental and physical benefits of returning to their arts. Yes, this is a scary time. But watching your children fade away in front of your eyes isn't any easier. I applaud our studio director and teachers and their commitment to helping our children get through this.
