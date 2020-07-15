Previous
Break time by lilhippiemama
197 / 365

Break time

Dancing outside the studio means mom has to get creative for breaks. Mancala worked well for both the son and the daughter on their separate break schedules.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
