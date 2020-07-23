Sign up
205 / 365
The night before auditions
And all through the house
Not a creature was resting, not even a mouse
All the black clothes were hung by the bedpost with care
In hopes that the placement wishes would be answered this year
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Brit
@lilhippiemama
205
photos
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
23rd July 2020 3:59pm
Tags
black
,
outside
,
dance
,
friend
,
company
,
daughter
,
audition
,
dancers
