The night before auditions by lilhippiemama
The night before auditions

And all through the house
Not a creature was resting, not even a mouse
All the black clothes were hung by the bedpost with care
In hopes that the placement wishes would be answered this year
23rd July 2020

Brit

@lilhippiemama
