Blue..... by lilhippiemama
209 / 365

Blue.....

One of our cats is missing. My poor sweet mama Lu :( This baby is upset that it rained on her parade. While we needed the rain, I can't help but feel the sky was crying with me.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
