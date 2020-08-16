Previous
Who did it? by lilhippiemama
Who did it?

Thanks to an amazing friend, my daughter and I got to spend today doing a set of two puzzles to solve a mystery. Too bad my son guessed correctly just from listening to the story at the beginning.
