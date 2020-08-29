Previous
This face by lilhippiemama
242 / 365

This face

wants to shorten my life. Scary bike accident tonight that left him miraculously unharmed has left me quite shaken. Thankfully he is fine and will hopefully tie his shoes next time before he gets on his bike.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
