242 / 365
This face
wants to shorten my life. Scary bike accident tonight that left him miraculously unharmed has left me quite shaken. Thankfully he is fine and will hopefully tie his shoes next time before he gets on his bike.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Brit
@lilhippiemama
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
29th August 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
nature
,
outside
,
son
,
natural
