Reflecting

This has been a long year. A not very pleasant year. A year that I do not want to repeat. Ever.



But it hasn't been all bad. We were forced to slow down. Forced to spend time together with only those inside our four walls. My kids learned, they grew, they changed. I learned, grew and adapted.



Now the school year is getting ready to commence again. A weird hybrid of how it used to be and how it will now be. My kids are longing to return to school and dance. I'm longing for adult companionship and interaction. My husband would like me not to be such a mess all the time.



This is hard. This will never be normal to me.