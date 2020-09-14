Previous
Celebrate by lilhippiemama
258 / 365

Celebrate

Today is mine and my hubby's twelfth wedding anniversary. Today, the Final Four turned one week old. Today, my daughter assisted in two dance classes for her first time. Today has been a day of celebrating our blessings.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
