Gâteux Patisserie by lilhippiemama
Gâteux Patisserie

A friend of mine recommended this little dessert shop in a neighboring county because of the decor. It definitely lived up to the hype!
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
