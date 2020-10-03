Previous
Bonfire weekends by lilhippiemama
Bonfire weekends

There is nothing like a good group of friends, cider and donuts, and a bonfire on a cool night. I may love summer with every fiber of my being but autumn is my favorite color.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
