Previous
Next
Feral four at four weeks by lilhippiemama
279 / 365

Feral four at four weeks

Pretty princess Ellie.... the only girl and the smallest at 1lb 5oz lol. Only five ounces bigger than your average kitten.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise